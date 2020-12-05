Jquery callback variables

I hope this is a simple question!

I have something like this:

var pixelCount = 12; $('.container').on("click", function moveLeft(event, pixelCount)) { var newPixelCount = 100 + pixelCount; });

My problem is that I can’t pass in pixelCount - it is undefined within the jquery callback. I know that if I remove pixelCount from the callback’s arguments, it works, because it can access the global scope and finds var pixelCount there. But I want to be able to pass an argument INTO the callback and not rely on the global scope. I also want to preserve access to the event variable.

Is there a way to do this? If there isn’t, what is the best way to handle this without potentially abusing global scope?