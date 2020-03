Hello,

I have a jQuery based theme as frontend and JSON API as backend for a blogging website.

I’m thinking about a template engine for the frontend.

What is the best option for the frontend side:

Use jQuery ajax calls and put HTML blocks within js code. (the code will be un-readable). Use Laravel framework with its blade template engine and make API calls from PHP side. Use Angular for templating and API calls by mixing jQuery codes and Angular. Any suggestion?

Thanks.