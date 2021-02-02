JQuery and "this" confusion

$(".button").click(function () {
var id = $(this).attr("id");
if (id == "next") {
$("#prev").removeClass("disabled");
if ( child >= length ) {
$(this).addClass("disabled");
$("#submit").removeClass("disabled");
} else if ( child <= length ) {
child++;
}
} else if(id == "prev") {
}
});
this is a shorthand, but I am confused here what is
this pointing at?
Is it the clicked button element or the section?
This is the HTML →
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id="svg_wrap"></div>
<h1>Online Application</h1>
<section>
<p>Personal information</p>
<input type="text" placeholder="Firstname" />
<input type="text" placeholder="Surname" />
<input type="text" placeholder="Birthdate" />
<input type="text" placeholder="Insurance number" />
<input type="text" placeholder="Family status" />
</section>
<section>
<p>Address</p>
<input type="text" placeholder="Street, nbr" />
<input type="text" placeholder="City" />
<input type="text" placeholder="Postcode" />
<input type="text" placeholder="Country" />
</section>
<section>
<p>Contact information</p>
<input type="text" placeholder="Email address" />
<input type="text" placeholder="Phone" />
<input type="text" placeholder="Mobile" />
</section>
<section>
<p>Application</p>
<input type="text" placeholder="Preferred entrance date" />
<input type="text" placeholder="Number of people" />
</section>
<section>
<p>General condtitions</p>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.</p>
</section>
<div class="button" id="prev">← Previous</div>
<div class="button" id="next">Next →</div>
<div class="button" id="submit">Agree and send application</div>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="custom.js"></script>
</body>
</html>