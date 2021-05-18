JQuery and "this" confusion

Just for your consideration

Taking Paul’s discussion in the other thread into account, you could also change those ‘vars’ for ‘const’ and ‘let’

Personally I like to use standardJS. It not only prettifies your code, but picks up on all the small errors — I appreciate it is opinionated, but can be very useful.

So for instance a few of the minor errors or problems that came up with your script

Missing space before function parentheses. (space-before-function-paren) [1, 19] There should be no space after this paren. (space-in-parens) [3, 3] Strings must use singlequote. (quotes) [6, 18] Expected '===' and instead saw '=='. (eqeqeq) [16,12] Unexpected var, use let or const instead. (no-var) [5, 3] Block must not be padded by blank lines. (padded-blocks) [3, 32]

Thankfully standardjs can be configured in vscode settings with “standard.autoFixOnSave”: true,

So a save (ctrl-s) will fix most of the issues.

Also cleverly it will identify whether ‘const’ or ‘let’ is more suitable. e.g. if the variable is a changing value e.g. var count = 0; count++ it will change that to let count = 0

Anyway this is the output. It does remove semi-colons, which I prefer, you may not. These things can be configured