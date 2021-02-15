JQuery and "this" confusion

$(".button").click(function () { var id = $(this).attr("id"); if (id == "next") { $("#prev").removeClass("disabled"); if ( child >= length ) { $(this).addClass("disabled"); $("#submit").removeClass("disabled"); } else if ( child <= length ) { child++; } } else if(id == "prev") { } });

this is a shorthand, but I am confused here what is this pointing at?

Is it the clicked button element or the section?



This is the HTML →