JQuery Ajax Post, and pulling response from ajax.php

index.php →

<form> <button type="button" class="btn btn-success" id="btn">Click me I am Neo Anderson</button> </form> <div id="message"></div> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $("#btn").click(function(){ $.post("ajax.php",function(response){ var message = $("#message"); message.html(''); }) }) }) </script>

and on Ajax.php it looks like this →

<?php echo "The ajax post is working";

Still, I am unable to echo/Print from ajax.php.

message.html(''); → How this needs to be connected so that whole code makes a sense.

On this link JSON is advised, but cant we get output on ajax w/o JSON?