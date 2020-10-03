JQuery Ajax Post, and pulling response from ajax.php

index.php →
<form>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-success" id="btn">Click me I am Neo Anderson</button>
</form>
<div id="message"></div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#btn").click(function(){
$.post("ajax.php",function(response){
var message = $("#message");
message.html('');
})
})
})
</script>
and on Ajax.php it looks like this →
<?php
echo "The ajax post is working";
Still, I am unable to
echo/Print from ajax.php.
message.html(''); → How this needs to be connected so that whole code makes a sense.
On this link JSON is advised, but cant we get output on ajax w/o JSON?