JQuery Ajax Post, and pulling response from ajax.php

JavaScript
#1

index.php →

<form>
	<button type="button" class="btn btn-success" id="btn">Click me I am Neo Anderson</button>
</form>
<div id="message"></div>

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
	$(document).ready(function(){	
		$("#btn").click(function(){
			$.post("ajax.php",function(response){
				var message = $("#message");
				message.html('');			
			})
		})		
	})		
</script>

and on Ajax.php it looks like this →

<?php 
echo "The ajax post is working";

Still, I am unable to echo/Print from ajax.php.

message.html(''); → How this needs to be connected so that whole code makes a sense.

On this link JSON is advised, but cant we get output on ajax w/o JSON?