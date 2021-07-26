Jquery Ajax for file upload with progress bar cannot pass data parameters

I copied and modified code for uploading image files using ajax that provides feedback for a progress bar. However, it seems I cannot pass data parameters. In this test script, I get a “Undefined index: test” error from the test2.php routine. When I remove the processData: false, and, contentType:false lines of code, the POST data transfer works fine. How can I have both the progress bar work with data transfer work?

$.ajax({ //progress bar feature xhr: function() { var xhr = new window.XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.upload.addEventListener("progress", function(evt) { if (evt.lengthComputable) { var percentComplete = evt.loaded / evt.total; percentComplete = parseInt(percentComplete * 100); $('.progress-bar').width(percentComplete+'%'); $('.progress-bar').html(percentComplete+'%'); } }, false); return xhr; }, //image processing url: "/modules/qr_editor/test2.php", // Upload Script type: 'POST', processData: false, // remove this and line below makes data work contentType: false, // but then progress bar indication fails data: { test: 'asdfadsf' },//this does not post to test2.php success: function(results){ console.log(results);//returns error of undefined index } });