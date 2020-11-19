jQuery Ajax call for wordpress plugin

I need help in getting ajax to work in my custom wordpress plugins

These are the steps i followed

step one

// STEP ONE:
// I added the jquery script and localized it in my plugin base file
function add_js() {
 
	
	wp_enqueue_script( 'front_script',  plugins_url('assets/js/frontend.js', __FILE__), array( 'jquery' ) );
	wp_enqueue_script( 'test_script',  plugins_url('assets/js/test.js', __FILE__), array( 'jquery' ) );
	wp_localize_script( 'test_script', 'myobject', array( 'ajaxurl' => admin_url( 'admin-ajax.php' )));
	wp_enqueue_script('test_script');
}

add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', 'add_js' );



// STEP TWO:
// I created a php validation form - test.php
add_action( 'wp_ajax_validatetest', 'validatetest' );
add_action( 'wp_ajax_nopriv_validatetest', 'validatetest' );	
function validatetest(){
	if(isset($_POST['submit_testpost'])){
		$value = !empty($_POST['testpost']) ? $_POST['testpost'] : '';
		
			if(empty($value)){
				$reply = array('paul' => 'test-error', 'message' => 'can not be empty');
				print_r(json_encode($reply, true));
				
			}
			
			elseif($value != 'money'){
				$reply = array('paul' => 'test-error', 'message' => 'Make more money');
				print_r(json_encode($reply));
				
				
			}
			else{
				
				$reply = array('paul' => 'test-success', 'message' => 'Your money has been paid into your account');
				print_r(json_encode($reply, true));
				
			}

	}		
		
}







// STEP THREE
// I ADDED THE HTML IN test.php
function formy(){
		$value = !empty($_POST['testpost']) ? $_POST['testpost'] : '';
		$milk = '<div class="testdiv"><form action="" method="post">
		<input type="text" name="testpost" value="'.$value.'">
		<input type="submit" name="submit_testpost" value="Submit" class="submit_testpost"></form></div>
		';
		
		echo $milk;
	}
	
	
	
	
	
// STEP FOUR
// I ADDED THE JQUERY SCRIPT - in assets/js/test.js

jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
$(document).ready(function() {
		
	$('.submit_testpost').on("click", function(){
		
		
		var data = {
			'action': 'validatetest'
		};

		jQuery.post(myobject.ajaxurl, data, function(response) {
			
				var data = jQuery.parseJSON(response);	
				if(data.paul == 'test-success'){
					
				alert(data.paul);
					
				}else{
					
				alert('wait guy');
				}
		});
		

		
	});

	 e.preventDefault();
	
});
});

But for some unknown reason it seems not to be working, the alert or both success or error is not showing, as if the call was not made
What am i doing wrong, and secondly the page reloads once the submit button is clicked but i want to stop the page from reloading
I only want it to exit on success but echo error message on failure butnot reload page, which was what i thought preventDefault does.

Hi @pandglobal, first of all the variable e is not defined, and secondly you’re calling it from inside $(document).ready() (which you have 2x nested inside each other)… so it should look something like this:

$(document).ready(function () {
  $('.submit_testpost').on('click', function (event) {
    event.preventDefault()
  })
})

BTW you can directly check if the request got sent from the network panel of the browser dev tools:

should i add even.preventDefault(); or without ;?

@m3g4p0p and if it is sent on dev tools, how or what can i do to make it show normal on browser or my website

No that’s just me writing standard style, which is making use of ASI to avoid visual clutter. In case of doubt, just use semicolons. :-)

Well does it get sent now? Then you might log the data to the console, or do whatever you like with it (not sure what you mean with “show normal” – it depends what parts of the data you want to present to the user, and how). You probably don’t need to parse it BTW, jQuery will do that automatically when receiving a JSON response.