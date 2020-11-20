jQuery Ajax call for wordpress plugin

I need help in getting ajax to work in my custom wordpress plugins
These are the steps i followed
step one
// STEP ONE:
// I added the jquery script and localized it in my plugin base file
function add_js() {
wp_enqueue_script( 'front_script', plugins_url('assets/js/frontend.js', __FILE__), array( 'jquery' ) );
wp_enqueue_script( 'test_script', plugins_url('assets/js/test.js', __FILE__), array( 'jquery' ) );
wp_localize_script( 'test_script', 'myobject', array( 'ajaxurl' => admin_url( 'admin-ajax.php' )));
wp_enqueue_script('test_script');
}
add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', 'add_js' );
// STEP TWO:
// I created a php validation form - test.php
add_action( 'wp_ajax_validatetest', 'validatetest' );
add_action( 'wp_ajax_nopriv_validatetest', 'validatetest' );
function validatetest(){
if(isset($_POST['submit_testpost'])){
$value = !empty($_POST['testpost']) ? $_POST['testpost'] : '';
if(empty($value)){
$reply = array('paul' => 'test-error', 'message' => 'can not be empty');
print_r(json_encode($reply, true));
}
elseif($value != 'money'){
$reply = array('paul' => 'test-error', 'message' => 'Make more money');
print_r(json_encode($reply));
}
else{
$reply = array('paul' => 'test-success', 'message' => 'Your money has been paid into your account');
print_r(json_encode($reply, true));
}
}
}
// STEP THREE
// I ADDED THE HTML IN test.php
function formy(){
$value = !empty($_POST['testpost']) ? $_POST['testpost'] : '';
$milk = '<div class="testdiv"><form action="" method="post">
<input type="text" name="testpost" value="'.$value.'">
<input type="submit" name="submit_testpost" value="Submit" class="submit_testpost"></form></div>
';
echo $milk;
}
// STEP FOUR
// I ADDED THE JQUERY SCRIPT - in assets/js/test.js
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.submit_testpost').on("click", function(){
var data = {
'action': 'validatetest'
};
jQuery.post(myobject.ajaxurl, data, function(response) {
var data = jQuery.parseJSON(response);
if(data.paul == 'test-success'){
alert(data.paul);
}else{
alert('wait guy');
}
});
});
e.preventDefault();
});
});
But for some unknown reason it seems not to be working, the alert or both success or error is not showing, as if the call was not made
What am i doing wrong, and secondly the page reloads once the submit button is clicked but i want to stop the page from reloading
I only want it to exit on success but echo error message on failure butnot reload page, which was what i thought preventDefault does.