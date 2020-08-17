Jplayer not working

I am new with jplayer, i need help with audio, have play, pause, rewind forward stop. My buttons now of the buttons work, so no audio is player. I will attach my html and css.Thank you
What have you tried to solve the issue first before posting?
A lot of members would not want to download a zip file. You would do better copying and pasting your code into the post or setting up a Codepen.
I was able to solve, the issue was i did not have the right order for all the link ref files in index of my html.
