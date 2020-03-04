Joining FileZilla forum

I want to join fileZilla forum at https://forum.filezilla-project.org/ for some questions about fileZilla Server.

but they don’t accept my email.

If I use gmail, it says the following.

Registration using a gmail.com address has been blocked due to massive amount of spambots registering through gmail. Please use an email address from a private or for-pay email hoster instead.

So I made new email at yahoo.com today but it also said.

Yahoo is the world’s #2 forum spam enabler. Yahoo DOES NOT assure the authenticity of its users! Please use a different mail provider.

when I use hanmail.net, it says:

The email address you entered is not allowed to be used.

when I use naver.com, it says:

The email address you entered is not allowed to be used.

Does anyone know Which Email they accept?