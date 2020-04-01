Joining a row from tableA to 2 rows from tableB

#1

I have tableA with fields PlayerID, Year, Stat and tableB with fields PlayerID, Year, Stat where both tables will contain several records for each person.

I want to get the maximum year and corresponding stat for a given player from Table A, and the next two years and corresponding stats for the same player from table B.

Please assume the table structure cannot be changed.

I have been able to do this for a specific person with a 3-row results table this way:

(SELECT PlayerID, Year, Stat
FROM tableA
WHERE PlayerID = 123
AND Year = (SELECT MAX(Year) FROM tableA where PlayerID = 123))
UNION (SELECT PlayerID, Year, Stat
FROM tableB
WHERE PlayerID = 123
AND year = (SELECT MAX(Year)+1 FROM tableA where PlayerID = 123))
UNION (SELECT PlayerID, Year, Stat
FROM pro
WHERE PlayerID = 123
AND year = (SELECT MAX(Year)+2 FROM tableA where PlayerID = 123))

  1. How would I change this query so that the results lie in a single row:
    PlayerID, YearA, StatA, YearB1, StatB1, YearB2, StatB2 where YearB1 and YearB2 are the two years from tableB?

  2. Finally, how can that code be adjusted to result in a table containing the rows of information for each distinct person from tableA?

#2

So obvious first question is… why do you have 2 tables for the same structure of data?

Anyway.

The query can result in a single row by JOIN’ing instead of UNION’ing - unioning adds rows, joining adds columns. You then select * from your joined subqueries. (Rare time when select * is valid…)

Doing it for every person… that… is beyond my level of query, i’d be more inclined to punt that function back to the querier.

#3

Would you mind telling us why it cant be changed. Can it be added to? If it really cant be changed, you could create a View which will give you a single table of all the records and make your query much simpler.

#4

@benanamen, @m_hutley - thank you for responding. The tables can’t be changed because they are greatly simplified versions of very large tables of the same structure not of making, over which I have absolutely no control. I am trying to help someone solve a problem based on those tables, but I can’t figure out how to connect the first table to two rows of the second table.

I will try the JOINS and see what results I can get. I’ve never tried creating views, but will give that a go too. I might not be able to get back to this for a day.