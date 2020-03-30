Joining a row from tableA to 2 rows from tableB

I have tableA with fields PlayerID, Year, Stat and tableB with fields PlayerID, Year, Stat where both tables will contain several records for each person.

I want to get the maximum year and corresponding stat for a given player from Table A, and the next two years and corresponding stats for the same player from table B.

Please assume the table structure cannot be changed.

I have been able to do this for a specific person with a 3-row results table this way:

(SELECT PlayerID, Year, Stat FROM tableA WHERE PlayerID = 123 AND Year = (SELECT MAX(Year) FROM tableA where PlayerID = 123)) UNION (SELECT PlayerID, Year, Stat FROM tableB WHERE PlayerID = 123 AND year = (SELECT MAX(Year)+1 FROM tableA where PlayerID = 123)) UNION (SELECT PlayerID, Year, Stat FROM pro WHERE PlayerID = 123 AND year = (SELECT MAX(Year)+2 FROM tableA where PlayerID = 123))