Join users and comments tables together?

I think actually the first table is the comments and the second is the users. Also I do not fully understand the question

eyescoder: eyescoder: can i add users with comments table?

It could mean can you add another table containing users and comments or another table just containing users that have made comments or, can you add a user when they add a comment or as I suspect you want to be able to list comments by user.

If you are asking if you can link comments to users, personally, and I am sure some will disagree, I prefer to simply use the id column for this. I would obtain the id of the user and then select all matching comments with the same user id. I prefer to do this myself rather than using a join.

But your tables are a little confusing. For example your comments table contains the comment, an id an email and a post id. I would have an id, the comment and the user id. The comments can then be referenced to the user that posted it and you can look up the email address from the user table.