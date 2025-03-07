Join two tables using period and interval between two dates

This is a secondary table (dotable2) for each user a time interval is stored in which the user was blocked.

In this example the user Will has been blocked three times since his registration, once in 2021 and twice in 2023.

+------------+------------+------+ | date1 | date2 | user | +------------+------------+------+ | 2023-02-08 | 2023-02-12 | Will | | 2023-07-12 | 2023-07-28 | Will | | 2021-06-18 | 2021-06-26 | Will | +------------+------------+------+

In the main access registration table (dotable1) the user Will in the time interval (2023-07-12 ; 2023-07-28) in which he was blocked tried to access 613 times

SELECT COUNT(*), `user`, FROM `dotable1` WHERE `user` = 'Will' AND `blocked` = 'Y' AND access_date BETWEEN '2023-07-12' AND '2023-07-28'; +----------+------+ | COUNT(*) | user | +----------+------+ | 613 | Will | +----------+------+

Now I need update the secondary table (dotable2) for this output

+------------+------------+------+---------------+ | date1 | date2 | user | access_denied | +------------+------------+------+---------------+ | 2023-07-12 | 2023-07-28 | Will | 613 | +------------+------------+------+---------------+

But when I try to join the two tables the output is wrong, how to do resolve this?

Thanks