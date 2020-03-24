Join two tables and sort by latest timestamp desc

Hi

I have two tables - one where an administrator talks to a user in a chat session and vice versa. I would have liked to put the chats in one table - but the login characteristics of the admin are different then the non login of casual chat users - so I just did two tables.

I wish to display the chat history between the two types of users using the Id of each as they are logged in on their respective session.

How can I join by the two types and select their chat history where to user in one table = equals from user in the other … and then sort by the most recent timestamp in Either table to get a chronological display of their chat?

I tried inner joins and left joins but couldn’t seem to g et it to work

Something like select * from admin_chat_message and select * from user chat message where a.to_user = u.from user or u.to_user = a.from_usee by sort by timestamp

… where timestamp is the most recent in either table.

Pls see sample tables below:

(Really the objective is to just the chat history of both user types sorted in reverse chronological order)

TABLES

admin chat message (

id int not bull auto_increment

to_user_id int not null

from_user_id int not null

chat-message text not null,

timestamp timestamp not null autonincremnt default current_timestamp(),

status int(1) not null,

Primary Key (id)

):

user_chat_message (

id int not null auto_increment

to_user_id int not null

from_user_id int not null

chat-message text not null,

timestamp timestamp not null autonincremnt default current_timestamp(),

status int(1) not null,

Primary Key (id)

):