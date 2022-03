JOIN issues

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: FROM locations

INNER JOIN states ON cities.state_id = states.state_id

this drives me bananas

please read just those first two lines of the FROM clause, and tell me what you were thinking when you wrote them

you need rigour for SQL

here’s how to think of the FROM clause –

start with the most restricted table, the one that you want the fewest rows from, and join from there

in your case it’s country, because of the WHERE condition

so i would write your FROM clause as follows –

FROM countries INNER JOIN states ON states.country_id = countries.country_id INNER JOIN cities ON cities.state_id = states.state_id INNER JOIN buildings ON buildings.city_id = cities.city_id INNER JOIN rooms ON rooms.building_id = buildings.building_id INNER JOIN locations ON locations.room_id = rooms.room_id WHERE countries.country_id = 1;

notice how each table joined has an ON clause that relates the newly-joined table to one that was previously mentioned

this rigorous approach is not only easier when writing a query, but ~way~ easier for someone to understand what the query is doing