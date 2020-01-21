Join 2 or 3 tables?

I have 4 tables

create table devices ( device_id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, power_distributor_id SMALLINT NULL, rack_id INT NOT NULL, ... ... FOREIGN KEY (rack_id) REFERENCES racks (rack_id), PRIMARY KEY ( device_id ) ); create table power_distributors ( power_distributor_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, ... ... PRIMARY KEY ( power_distributor_id ) ); create table pdus ( pdu_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, power_distributor_id SMALLINT, title VARCHAR(25), FOREIGN KEY ( power_distributor_id ) REFERENCES power_distributors (power_distributor_id), PRIMARY KEY ( pdu_id ) ); create table upss ( ups_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, power_distributor_id SMALLINT, title VARCHAR(25), FOREIGN KEY ( power_distributor_id ) REFERENCES power_distributors (power_distributor_id), PRIMARY KEY ( ups_id ) );

I have the device_id and am trying to get everything from the devices table and the title from the upss table or from the pdus table

Because there connected, would this work?

SELECT *, upss.title, pdus.title FROM ((devices INNER JOIN pdus ON devices.power_distributor_id = pdus.power_distributor_id ) INNER JOIN upss ON devices.power_distributor_id = upss.power_distributor_id ) WHERE device_id = 7;

the result is nothing. Is there a way for the query to only use 1 of the joins?