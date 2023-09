I got my site indexed and crawled by google search console with the correct schema for a job posting. Google has been saying there are no errors but the job is not showing up on google for jobs.

I think it might be because its a newer site but I don’t see why a new and relevant job posting that is included in my sitemap and indexed is not showing up.

Here is the link to the job posting with the proper JSON: https://jobs.hiresmrt.com/listing/84880d459555dd16f15fee982e66e3ce