Javascript "Zoom"?

I’m looking to build a zoom feature into a site. Essentially, there’d be a button a user can click to increase the text size. Since I can’t imagine what else there would be to “zoom” other than text elements, I’d figure I would just add a stylesheet with something like p {font-size: 1rem} body.zoom-1 p {font-size:1.2rem} body.zoom-2 p {font-size:1.4rem} etc…

and then use javascript to increase the “zoom” value. For users not logged into the site, I’d set a cookie. For users logged-in, I’d set a cookie and update a value in the database that pertains to the users zoom settings.

Am I on the right track? Or is there a better way to do this?