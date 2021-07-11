Javascript window scroll movement capture upscroll without JQuery

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: var can be assigned new value,

Yes that’s what I was saying. You used ‘var’ again when you only needed to update the variable itself with a new value.

You still need to sort scrollTop as it is undefined in Firefox and Chrome.

I think your code should be this:

var lastScroll = 0; window.addEventListener("scroll", function () { var topHeader = document.querySelector(".topheader"); var currentScroll = window.pageYOffset; var isScrolled = currentScroll > 1; var scrollDirection = currentScroll - lastScroll < 0; var shouldToggle = isScrolled && scrollDirection; topHeader.classList.toggle("active", shouldToggle); lastScroll = currentScroll; });

But I’m guessing that you need the version I posted before for wider browser support.