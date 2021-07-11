Javascript window scroll movement capture upscroll without JQuery

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: I have also solved that a’s # issue by chaning it to button tag and then writing css to give the same look:

That takes away from the inherent function of the anchor which is to go to a destination. Without JS your button would no longer work. You should first make sure the code works without JS and then use JS to enhance.

I would use an anchor which will work without js but then when you add your click handler you can prevent the default action of the link and scroll to the top with your js.

Also note that rather than using # in your empty hrefs you god instead use a non existent ID and the link won’t go anywhere. e.g. <a href="#nogo">Goes nowhere</a> (bear in mind that that ‘nogo’ will get appended to the address bar although it does nothing).

However semantically it would be better for the link to have a real address such as <a href="#top"> and then all is good and semantic. You then just prevent default in your JS when clicked to stop the link being followed and showing in the address bar.

Always try to use the elements that were designed to do the job semantically.