Javascript window scroll movement capture upscroll without JQuery

Lately, Today I was able to fix the independendent version with this JS →
var idArrowScrollUp = document.querySelector("#arrowScrollUp");
idArrowScrollUp.addEventListener('click', function() {
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
})
window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
var arrowScrollUp = window.pageYOffset >= 5;
console.log(arrowScrollUp);
idArrowScrollUp.classList.toggle("arrowScrollUp", arrowScrollUp);
})
But certain questions still haunts if someone can help to answer than those answers will be learning for me.
I have also solved that a’s # issue by chaning it to button tag and then writing css to give the same look:
button#arrowScrollUp {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
border: 0;
background: none;
cursor: pointer;
}
scroll add even listener was also not needed twice as it was already used in header menu scroll so this is the final version of fully working JS code deployed online here:
var idArrowScrollUp = document.querySelector("#arrowScrollUp");
idArrowScrollUp.addEventListener('click', function() {
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
})
var lastScroll = 0;
window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
var stickyHeader = document.querySelector(".header");
var isScrolled = window.pageYOffset > 1;
var currentScroll = document.body.getBoundingClientRect().top;
var scrollDirection = currentScroll > lastScroll;
var shouldToggle = isScrolled && scrollDirection;
stickyHeader.classList.toggle("active", shouldToggle);
lastScroll = currentScroll;
var arrowScrollUp = window.pageYOffset >= 5;
idArrowScrollUp.classList.toggle("arrowScrollUp", arrowScrollUp);
});
For now only one doubt pertains, a with
# was causing issue and w/o it was refreshing page. was there any solution? Though I have changed that tag with
button tag, which has eliminated
a tag needs and thus issue associated with that.