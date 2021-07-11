Javascript window scroll movement capture upscroll without JQuery

Then we use local variables for those things.
window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
var topHeader = document.querySelector('.topheader');
var isScrolled = window.scrollTop > 1;
var otherCondition = true;
var shouldToggle = isScrolled && otherCondition;
topHeader.classList.toggle("active", shouldToggle);
});
When it comes to upscrolling, that can only be determined by comparing with a previous scroll amount.
The other situation of being within 100px is much easier to check.
I’ll leave you to work on this yourself for a bit, as that’s where the most learning occurs.