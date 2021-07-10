Javascript window scroll movement capture upscroll without JQuery

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: It was certainly inserting the class but was showing strange behavior. Despite no click, the event was defined when the SVG where the class is inserted was clicked it scrolled the page to the top. Secondly, when the scroll bar was at the bottom and the page was refreshed, it automatically scrolled the page to the top.

I probably can’t help with the JS but do you have a demo of the problem?

Is it the same page as in your other thread?

When you click the scroll arrow you have an anchor with a ‘#’ as the href which will automatically send you to the top of the page without the need for JS just like any fragment identifier would.

As far as refreshing the page goes I see no scroll to top occurring in the page I mentioned above. I believe that if you wanted to store the current scroll position on refresh you’d need to do that manually with cookies/local storage or appending something to the address bar or something like this and then retrieving that information when the page loads and sending the page to that destination. However testing on the page mentioned it seems to maintain its scroll position even on refresh so I may be misunderstanding the problem