Javascript window scroll movement capture upscroll without JQuery

var lastScroll = 0;
window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
var stickyHeader = document.querySelector(".header");
var isScrolled = window.pageYOffset > 1;
var currentScroll = document.body.getBoundingClientRect().top;
var scrollDirection = currentScroll > lastScroll;
var shouldToggle = isScrolled && scrollDirection;
stickyHeader.classList.toggle("active", shouldToggle);
lastScroll = currentScroll;
// var idArrowScrollUp = document.querySelector("#arrowScrollUp");
// var arrowScrollUp = window.pageYOffset >= 5;
// idArrowScrollUp.classList.toggle("arrowScrollUp", arrowScrollUp);
});
In the above code, the uncommented part is handling header menu animation(not the subject of discussion now), and the commented part when was uncommented was supposed to address following function:
Insert a class when the scroll bar has qualified for a certain Y offset and its binary
condition: true.
It was certainly inserting the class but was showing strange behavior.
- Despite no click, the event was defined when the SVG where the class is inserted was clicked it scrolled the page to the top.
- Secondly, when the scroll bar was at the bottom and the page was refreshed, it automatically scrolled the page to the top.
I attempted a fix:
I wrote this code, outside the scroll event:
var idArrowScrollUp = document.querySelector("#arrowScrollUp");
var arrowScrollUp = window.pageYOffset >= 5;
console.log(arrowScrollUp);
idArrowScrollUp.classList.toggle("arrowScrollUp", arrowScrollUp);
idArrowScrollUp.addEventListener('click', function() {
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
})
An issue with this →
var arrowScrollUp = window.pageYOffset >= 5; This is no more `bonded dynamically to scroll event so condition is dynamically not true or false based on the condition. so the class is not inserting/elimnating. How should I correct the gap?