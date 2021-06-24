Javascript window scroll movement capture upscroll without JQuery

Yes that’s what I was saying. You used ‘var’ again when you only needed to update the variable itself with a new value.
You still need to sort scrollTop as it is undefined in Firefox and Chrome.
I think your code should be this:
var lastScroll = 0;
window.addEventListener("scroll", function () {
var topHeader = document.querySelector(".topheader");
var currentScroll = window.pageYOffset;
var isScrolled = currentScroll > 1;
var scrollDirection = currentScroll - lastScroll < 0;
var shouldToggle = isScrolled && scrollDirection;
topHeader.classList.toggle("active", shouldToggle);
lastScroll = currentScroll;
});
But I’m guessing that you need the version I posted before for wider browser support.
var currentScroll =
window.pageYOffset ||
document.documentElement.scrollTop ||
document.body.scrollTop ||
0;