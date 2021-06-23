Javascript window scroll movement capture upscroll without JQuery

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: var shouldToggle = isScrolled && scrollDirection; topHeader.classList.toggle("active", shouldToggle); var lastScroll = currentScroll;

You can’t declare the same variable twice ( lastScroll )? (Well you can but it won’t work)

You just want: lastScroll = currentScroll; inside that function.

What’s the difference between window.pageYOffset and window.scrollTop . I believe you need something like:

var currentScroll = window.pageYOffset || document.documentElement.scrollTop || document.body.scrollTop || 0;

I’m sure @Paul_Wilkins will have something to say about that.

I think you are trying something like this (but as you know I’m not much more advanced than you at js)

I merely show it for learning purposes (for both of us) and not as an example to copy