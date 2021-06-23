Javascript window scroll movement capture upscroll without JQuery

JavaScript
Hi there everyone,

$(window).scroll(function(){
	if($(window).scrollTop() >1) {
		$(".topheader").addClass("active");	
	}
	else {
		$(".topheader").removeClass("active");
	}
});

The above is a JQuery code whose some part I can easily handle, but how to convert them to javascript:

$(window).scroll(function(){
if($(window).scrollTop() >1) {
I came up with this version, but I belive this has syntax issues:

window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
	if(window.scrollTop > 1) {
		var topHeader  = document.getElementsByTagName('.topheader');
		topHeader.classList.add("active");		
	}else{
		topHeader.classList.remove("active");
	}
});
It might be because you are using a CSS term in an element selector. Using querySelector is the preferred way to do that these days.

Also, the classList API supports toggle, which can help out here.

window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
	var topHeader  = document.querySelector('.topheader');
	topHeader.classList.toggle("active", window.scrollTop > 1);
});
Thank you so much, Sir if we want to put two conditions if we are up scrolling and the scroll is at least 100px from the top?

There are certain function available in javascript → https://www.w3schools.com/jsref/met_win_scrollby.asp

I was unable to determine how to make use of them, I want that active class should be injected when:

  1. We are scrolling upwards.
  2. We are at least some pixes away from the top.
Then we use local variables for those things.

window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
	var topHeader  = document.querySelector('.topheader');
        var isScrolled = window.scrollTop > 1;
        var otherCondition = true;
        var shouldToggle = isScrolled && otherCondition;
	topHeader.classList.toggle("active", shouldToggle);
});

When it comes to upscrolling, that can only be determined by comparing with a previous scroll amount.
The other situation of being within 100px is much easier to check.

I’ll leave you to work on this yourself for a bit, as that’s where the most learning occurs.

How should we register the previous scroll? Because the scroll(when the user is interacting with the scrolling event) is a continuous and often random(scrolling up and down) process. Current can be done, but previous?

I didnt tried on my live project, but I think I am able to get to it:

var lastScroll = 0;
window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {	
	var topHeader  = document.querySelector('.topheader');
	var isScrolled = window.scrollTop > 1;
	var currentScroll = window.pageYOffset;
	var scrollDirection = (currentScroll - lastScroll) < 0;
	console.log(scrollDirection);
	var shouldToggle = isScrolled && scrollDirection;
	topHeader.classList.toggle("active", shouldToggle);
	var lastScroll = currentScroll;
});
var lastScroll = 0;

If I put var lastScroll = 0; outside window addeventlistener I get NAN, and if I put it just inside addvenetlistener, irrespective of what is assigned in the bottom when we had set →

var lastScroll = currentScroll;

It gets reassinged to var lastScroll = 0;

You can’t declare the same variable twice ( lastScroll )? (Well you can but it won’t work)

You just want: lastScroll = currentScroll; inside that function.

What’s the difference between window.pageYOffset and window.scrollTop. I believe you need something like:

  var currentScroll =
    window.pageYOffset ||
    document.documentElement.scrollTop ||
    document.body.scrollTop ||
    0;

I’m sure @Paul_Wilkins will have something to say about that. :slight_smile:

I think you are trying something like this (but as you know I’m not much more advanced than you at js)

I merely show it for learning purposes (for both of us) and not as an example to copy :wink:

I got my mistake that variable or var can be assigned new value, but it can use same keyword twice - The fix:

image
image1042×598 64.3 KB

Yes that’s what I was saying. You used ‘var’ again when you only needed to update the variable itself with a new value.:slight_smile:

You still need to sort scrollTop as it is undefined in Firefox and Chrome.

I think your code should be this:

var lastScroll = 0;
window.addEventListener("scroll", function () {
  var topHeader = document.querySelector(".topheader");
  var currentScroll = window.pageYOffset;
  var isScrolled = currentScroll > 1;
  var scrollDirection = currentScroll - lastScroll < 0;
  var shouldToggle = isScrolled && scrollDirection;
  topHeader.classList.toggle("active", shouldToggle);
  lastScroll = currentScroll;
});

But I’m guessing that you need the version I posted before for wider browser support.

 var currentScroll =
    window.pageYOffset ||
    document.documentElement.scrollTop ||
    document.body.scrollTop ||
    0;
Hi there, I think you made a typological error.

var scrollDirection = currentScroll > lastScroll; should be:

var scrollDirection = currentScroll < lastScroll;

to ensure that the menu appears when we scroll upward.

Yes I’ve already changed it :slight_smile: (Sorry)

Could this help:

var isScrolled = window.pageYOffset > 1;

Ammendment: I tried this and it is working.

Yes you need to research the difference between that and scrollTop and why you might need the version I posted above.

You may be interested in this old version that @Paul_Wilkins tidied up for me in an old thread. It uses jquery but is the same idea. It also has a debounce function added so that the scroll event isn’t slowing down the page.

The scroll event fires continuously when scrolling so you really need to debounce it or it slows heavy pages down.

