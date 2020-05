Javascript us BackgroundColor if by date even/odd

arnold_at_home: arnold_at_home: For Css standart it work’s perfect

No it doesn’t as that code is something you should never use.

Don’t give a width to the html element and don’t ever float it (unless its for some convoluted demo). In the real world you do not want to give a width to the html element and you certainly don’t want to float it as that makes it content width only and not auto width (effectively 100% by default).

What you are getting in your example is a fixed width of 1400px (very bad for responsive design) and a gradient that repeats horizontally at 1400px!

Lastly, stop messing around with the html element as its more complicated than you think. Use the body for your backgrounds. There are only a few cases where you want to apply styles to the html element.

By default background styles that are applied to the body element automatically propagate to the html unless you have added backgrounds to the html element. When you add a background to the html element you effectively cut the body’s height down to content height which is not what you want 99% of the time. Just apply your backgrounds to the body element and leave the html element alone.

I didn’t see your JS but will let the jS experts comment on that aspect (but you have been given three working examples already ;))