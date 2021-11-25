Javascript toggle visibility: Requires me to click twice?

I want to add a simple toggle button to show/hide a popup.
I have the code below. It works, except for the fact that I have to click the button twice to show the hidden element.
<div id="toggle-wrap">
<p> I am the toggle stuff </p>
</div>
<button onclick="adminToggle()">Edit</button>
<style>
#toggle-wrap {display:none}
</style>
<script>function adminToggle() {
var x = document.getElementById("toggle-wrap");
if (x.style.display === "none") {
x.style.display = "block";
} else {
x.style.display = "none";
}
}
</script>