Javascript toggle visibility: Requires me to click twice?

I want to add a simple toggle button to show/hide a popup.

I have the code below. It works, except for the fact that I have to click the button twice to show the hidden element.

I have a page on a dev server here.

<div id="toggle-wrap">
<p> I am the toggle stuff </p>
</div>


    <button onclick="adminToggle()">Edit</button>
    

<style> 
#toggle-wrap {display:none}
</style>

<script>function adminToggle() {
  var x = document.getElementById("toggle-wrap");
  if (x.style.display === "none") {
    x.style.display = "block";
  } else {
    x.style.display = "none";
  }
}

</script>