Javascript scroll to sections and also scroll to section but open relevant nav-tab

I have a nav menu that has links in it that scroll to the relevant section which does seem to work but also got other links in the same nav menu that scroll to the relevant section but also has nav-tabs tab-pane code in that I would like to open when click on the link, for example I have the following code in the nav menu

<nav id="nav"> <div id="bs-example-navbar-collapse-1"> <ul class="menus" id="mainMenu"> <li><a href="#home" class="parent-link scrolllink">Home</a></li> <li><a href="#about" class="parent-link scrolllink">About</a></li> <li><a data-toggle="tab" href="#sideglass" class="parent-link scrolllinktwo" aria-controls="#sideglass">Side Glass</a></li> <li><a data-toggle="tab" href="#glassreardoors" class="parent-link scrolllinktwo" aria-controls="#glassreardoors">Glass Rear Doors</a></li> <li><a data-toggle="tab" href="#doorhandleslocks" class="parent-link scrolllinktwo" aria-controls="#doorhandleslocks">Door Handles & Locks</a></li> <li><a data-toggle="tab" href="#gasstruts" class="parent-link scrolllinktwo" aria-controls="#gasstruts">Gas Struts</a></li> <li><a href="#contact" class="parent-link scrolllink">Contact</a></li> </ul> <div id="mobileMenu"></div> </div> </nav>

I would like the Home link to scroll to the home section of the webpage and the Glass Rear Doors link for example to scroll to the section where the tabs are but to also open the tab-pane for Glass Rear Doors to show the relevant content

I got the following code so far, it kind of works but is messy as I have to click on the Glass Rear Door link twice in the nav menu and each one scrolls up that bit further

My nav tab code is below

<ul class="nav nav-tabs" id="myTab" role="tablist"> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link active" id="sideglass-tab" data-toggle="tab" href="#sideglass" role="tab" aria-controls="sideglass" aria-selected="true"><i class="flaticon-battery"></i>Side Glass</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" id="glassreardoors-tab" data-toggle="tab" href="#glassreardoors" role="tab" aria-controls="glassreardoors" aria-selected="false"><i class="flaticon-break"></i>Glass Rear Doors</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" id="doorhandleslocks-tab" data-toggle="tab" href="#doorhandleslocks" role="tab" aria-controls="doorhandleslocks" aria-selected="false"><i class="flaticon-seat-belt"></i>Door Handles & Locks</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" id="gasstruts-tab" data-toggle="tab" href="#gasstruts" role="tab" aria-controls="gasstruts" aria-selected="false"><i class="flaticon-settings"></i>Gas Struts</a> </li> </ul> <div class="tab-content"> <div class="tab-pane fade show active" id="sideglass" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="sideglass-tab"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-12 col-md-12"> <div class="single-service"> <i class="flaticon-battery"></i> <h3>Side Glass</h3> <p> Tell us what your car needs or ask for a diagnostic. Receive a free, fast, fair & transparent price quote. </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tab-pane fade" id="glassreardoors" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="glassreardoors-tab"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-12 col-md-12"> <div class="single-service"> <i class="flaticon-battery"></i> <h3>Glass Rear Doors</h3> <p> Tell us what your car needs or ask for a diagnostic. Receive a free, fast, fair & transparent price quote. </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>

The javsacript is below