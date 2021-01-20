Javascript promise chaining then no wait the previous then finished

you’ve got promise2 a bit inside out.

let myPromise2 = myPromise.then(setTimeout(()=>{ console.log(myPromise); // first then() return new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{ resolve(2);}); }, 10000));

Should be

let myPromise2 = myPromise.then(() => { return new Promise((resolve,reject) => { setTimeout(()=>{ console.log(myPromise); resolve(2); }, 10000) }); });