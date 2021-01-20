Javascript promise chaining then no wait the previous then finished

<script>
function myDisplay2() {
	  let myPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{			
			resolve(1);})  
	  let myPromise2 = myPromise.then(setTimeout(()=>{
			console.log(myPromise);   // first then()
			return new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{		
			resolve(2);});
	  }, 10000));
	  let myPromise3 = myPromise2.then(()=>{console.log(myPromise2)});  // second then()
}

myDisplay2();
</script>

I use setTimeout to simulate an asynchronous call.
In the console, the output is second then() run first, and the PromiseResult is 1, then first then is run, PromiseResult is 1 also.

  1. why second then() is run before first then() is resolved?
  2. how to modify to make second then() run after first then() is resolved?
you’ve got promise2 a bit inside out.

  let myPromise2 = myPromise.then(setTimeout(()=>{
		console.log(myPromise);   // first then()
		return new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{		
		resolve(2);});
  }, 10000));

Should be

	  let myPromise2 = myPromise.then(() => { 
            return new Promise((resolve,reject) => { 
              setTimeout(()=>{
	            console.log(myPromise);
                resolve(2);
	          }, 10000)
            });
       });

The then statement needs to return a new Promise immediately (well, at the end of its processing, but you get what i mean), if its going to, so that the next then knows what to wait for.

yes, following your change, the output is first then () run first, and second then() will run after first then().
But is this really necessary that then() statement needs to return a new Promise immediately? As its API has not mentioned such requirement.