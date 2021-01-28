Javascript promise chaining then no wait the previous then finished

so…yes, setTimeout returns an identifier which can be used to clear the timer.

The important concept is that setTimeout is effectively an asynchronous call. In the strictest terms, it’s not - the thread stops, and waits for setTimeout to return a value - but that value (the identifier) is returned near instantaneously, and the thread continues. It DOES NOT wait for the timer to expire and retrieve the result from the called procedure.

So… my example may have been slightly off. It’s not equivalent to console.log , it’s equivalent to var x = 3; . Is everybody happy now with what type of thing gets spit out of a null-effect statement?

This return IS specified in the MDN:

MDN: MDN: If a handler function:

… doesn’t return anything, the promise returned by then gets resolved with an undefined value.

For the purposes of timing, an uncaught and unreturned setTimeout is a no-op. So your script as originally written for mypromise.then goes:

Wait for myPromise to Resolve or Reject. NoOp; Return Promise(resolve(undefined))

If you had return 'd the setTimeout, you’d have returned the value of the handle, and the MDN specifies that:

MDN: MDN: returns a value, the promise returned by then gets resolved with the returned value as its value.

What you are trying to do, and what is also spelled out in the MDN, is the last return rule:

MDN: MDN: If a handler function:

… returns another pending promise object, the resolution/rejection of the promise returned by then will be subsequent to the resolution/rejection of the promise returned by the handler. Also, the resolved value of the promise returned by then will be the same as the resolved value of the promise returned by the handler.

It has to evaluate these rules when the thread leaves the function. Because setTimeout does not halt the thread (except for the microsecond or so it spends figuring out what the handle is), it is immediate, and must be evaluated at that time.