Javascript promise chaining then no wait the previous then finished

<script>
function myDisplay2() {
let myPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{
resolve(1);})
let myPromise2 = myPromise.then(setTimeout(()=>{
console.log(myPromise); // first then()
return new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{
resolve(2);});
}, 10000));
let myPromise3 = myPromise2.then(()=>{console.log(myPromise2)}); // second then()
}
myDisplay2();
</script>
yes, following your change, the output is first then () run first, and second then() will run after first then().
But is this really necessary that then() statement needs to return a new Promise immediately? As its API has not mentioned such requirement.
so…yes, setTimeout returns an identifier which can be used to clear the timer.
The important concept is that setTimeout is effectively an asynchronous call. In the strictest terms, it’s not - the thread stops, and waits for setTimeout to return a value - but that value (the identifier) is returned near instantaneously, and the thread continues. It DOES NOT wait for the timer to expire and retrieve the result from the called procedure.
So… my example may have been slightly off. It’s not equivalent to console.log, it’s equivalent to var x = 3;. Is everybody happy now with what type of thing gets spit out of a null-effect statement?
This return IS specified in the MDN:
For the purposes of timing, an uncaught and unreturned setTimeout is a no-op. So your script as originally written for mypromise.then goes:
Wait for myPromise to Resolve or Reject.
NoOp;
Return Promise(resolve(undefined))
If you had return'd the setTimeout, you’d have returned the value of the handle, and the MDN specifies that:
What you are trying to do, and what is also spelled out in the MDN, is the last return rule:
It has to evaluate these rules when the thread leaves the function. Because setTimeout does not halt the thread (except for the microsecond or so it spends figuring out what the handle is), it is immediate, and must be evaluated at that time.
quite lost, “setTimeout is effectively an asynchronous call”, chaining then() is not used to force one asynchronous call inside then() finished before the next then()?
Inside the first then() is a asynchronous call (setTimeout()), why the second then() not wait it finished?
The rough gist of it. setTimeout and promise callbacks end up on two different queues. setTimeouts on the callback queue and promises on the microtask queue. The event loop prioritizes microtask queued callbacks over the callback queue’s.
You can’t await a setTimeout - it returns a value immediately (the handle), so there’s nothing to wait for.
You could sleep(10000) though, sure, if you don’t mind your main javascript thread being held up in the meantime, which is sort of what Promises were designed NOT to have to do.
Await says “Normally, I set this thing going and forget about it. But now i’ll wait for it to come back and see what it says.”
A Promise is “I’m setting this thing going, but whenever it gets done, I want to know about it, because I have things to do.”
setTimeout is “I want to do some things at a fixed time from now.”
Or my origin sample is this case? it returns a value immediately (the handle), and the first then() “gets resolved immediately with the returned value (the handle) as its value”? but if this is the case, the second then() (the value of myPromise2) should return the handle value, not 1…