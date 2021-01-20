Javascript promise chaining then no wait the previous then finished

<script>
function myDisplay2() {
let myPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{
resolve(1);})
let myPromise2 = myPromise.then(setTimeout(()=>{
console.log(myPromise); // first then()
return new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{
resolve(2);});
}), 10000);
let myPromise3 = myPromise2.then(()=>{console.log(myPromise2)}); // second then()
}
myDisplay2();
</script>
https://i.postimg.cc/6QqcPk17/promise-Problem2.jpg
I use setTimeout to simulate an asynchronous call.
In the console, the output is second then() run first, and the PromiseResult is 1, then first then is run, PromiseResult is 1 also.
- why second then() is run before first then() is resolved?
- how to modify to make second then() run after first then() is resolved?