Javascript promise chaining then no wait the previous then finished

<script> function myDisplay2() { let myPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{ resolve(1);}) let myPromise2 = myPromise.then(setTimeout(()=>{ console.log(myPromise); // first then() return new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{ resolve(2);}); }), 10000); let myPromise3 = myPromise2.then(()=>{console.log(myPromise2)}); // second then() } myDisplay2(); </script>

https://i.postimg.cc/6QqcPk17/promise-Problem2.jpg

I use setTimeout to simulate an asynchronous call.

In the console, the output is second then() run first, and the PromiseResult is 1, then first then is run, PromiseResult is 1 also.