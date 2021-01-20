Javascript promise chaining then no wait the previous then finished

JavaScript
<script>
function myDisplay2() {
	  let myPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{			
			resolve(1);})  
	  let myPromise2 = myPromise.then(setTimeout(()=>{
			console.log(myPromise);   // first then()
			return new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{		
			resolve(2);});
	  }), 10000);
	  let myPromise3 = myPromise2.then(()=>{console.log(myPromise2)});  // second then()
}

myDisplay2();
</script>

https://i.postimg.cc/6QqcPk17/promise-Problem2.jpg

I use setTimeout to simulate an asynchronous call.
In the console, the output is second then() run first, and the PromiseResult is 1, then first then is run, PromiseResult is 1 also.

  1. why second then() is run before first then() is resolved?
  2. how to modify to make second then() run after first then() is resolved?