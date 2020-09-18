javascript product price calculator

Hi,
I’ve set up a simple javascript addition calculator that returns the value underneath. What I’m trying to do is then take that value and then automatically work out the VAT 20 % of it and then add these two values ( total & vat ) together to make a grand total.
I’ve tried to add an event listener to work out the grand total but I can’t seem to get it to work,
Here’s the code I have below, I’ve also added to a js fiddle here https://jsfiddle.net/z91my0wn/
html
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Price Calculator</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-JcKb8q3iqJ61gNV9KGb8thSsNjpSL0n8PARn9HuZOnIxN0hoP+VmmDGMN5t9UJ0Z" crossorigin="anonymous">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-8 offset-md-2 col-lg-6 offset-lg-3 ">
<h1>Price Calculator</h1>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="row mt-3">
<div class="col-md-10"> <label>Product 1 </label></div>
<div class="col-md-2"> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="num-one"></div>
</div>
<div class="form-group mt-3">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-10"> <label>Product 2 </label></div>
<div class="col-md-2"> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="num-two"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-3 offset-md-7 pr-0" style="text-align:right;">Total Ex Vat :</div><div class="col-md-2" style="text-align:right;" id="add-sum"></div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-2 offset-md-8 pr-0" style="text-align:right;">Vat :</div><div class="col-md-2" id="add-vat" style="text-align:right;"></div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-2 offset-md-8 pr-0" style="text-align:right;">Total :</div><div class="col-md-2" id="total" style="text-align:right;"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
Javascript
<script>
var numOne = document.getElementById('num-one');
var numTwo = document.getElementById('num-two');
var addSum = document.getElementById('add-sum');
var numVat = document.getElementById('add-vat');
var numTotal = document.getElementById('total');
numOne.addEventListener('input', add);
numTwo.addEventListener('input', add);
addSum.addEventListener(total);
numVat.addEventListener(total);
function add() {
var one = parseFloat(numOne.value) || 0;
var two = parseFloat(numTwo.value) || 0;
addSum.innerText = one + two;
}
function total() {
var three = parseFloat(addSum.value) || 0;
var four = parseFloat(numVat.value) || 0;
total.innerText = three + four;
}
//this is to work out vat but I'm not sure how to integrate it
function percentage(partialValue, totalValue) {
return (100 * partialValue) / totalValue;
}
</script>
Any help would be much appreciated : )