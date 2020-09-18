javascript product price calculator

Hi,

I’ve set up a simple javascript addition calculator that returns the value underneath. What I’m trying to do is then take that value and then automatically work out the VAT 20 % of it and then add these two values ( total & vat ) together to make a grand total.

I’ve tried to add an event listener to work out the grand total but I can’t seem to get it to work,

Here’s the code I have below, I’ve also added to a js fiddle here https://jsfiddle.net/z91my0wn/

html

<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Price Calculator</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-JcKb8q3iqJ61gNV9KGb8thSsNjpSL0n8PARn9HuZOnIxN0hoP+VmmDGMN5t9UJ0Z" crossorigin="anonymous">
</head>

<body>

  <div class="container">
    <div class="row">
      <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-8 offset-md-2 col-lg-6 offset-lg-3 ">
        <h1>Price Calculator</h1>
        <div class="form-group">
          <div class="row mt-3">
            <div class="col-md-10"> <label>Product 1 </label></div>
            <div class="col-md-2">  <input type="text" class="form-control" id="num-one"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="form-group mt-3">
            <div class="row">
            <div class="col-md-10"> <label>Product 2 </label></div>
            <div class="col-md-2">  <input type="text" class="form-control" id="num-two"></div>
          </div>
          </div>
          <div class="row">
           <div class="col-md-3 offset-md-7 pr-0" style="text-align:right;">Total Ex Vat :</div><div class="col-md-2" style="text-align:right;" id="add-sum"></div>
          </div>
           <div class="row">
           <div class="col-md-2 offset-md-8 pr-0" style="text-align:right;">Vat :</div><div class="col-md-2" id="add-vat" style="text-align:right;"></div>
          </div>
           <div class="row">
           <div class="col-md-2 offset-md-8 pr-0"  style="text-align:right;">Total :</div><div class="col-md-2" id="total" style="text-align:right;"></div>
          </div>

    	   
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
   
</body>

Javascript

<script>
  var numOne = document.getElementById('num-one');
  var numTwo = document.getElementById('num-two');
  var addSum = document.getElementById('add-sum');
  var numVat = document.getElementById('add-vat');
  var numTotal = document.getElementById('total');
  numOne.addEventListener('input', add);
  numTwo.addEventListener('input', add);
  addSum.addEventListener(total);
  numVat.addEventListener(total);

  function add() {
    var one = parseFloat(numOne.value) || 0;
    var two = parseFloat(numTwo.value) || 0;
    addSum.innerText = one + two;
  }

  function total() {
    var three = parseFloat(addSum.value) || 0;
    var four = parseFloat(numVat.value) || 0;
    total.innerText = three + four;
  }
  //this is to work out vat but I'm not sure how to integrate it 
function percentage(partialValue, totalValue) {
   return (100 * partialValue) / totalValue;
} 
</script>

Any help would be much appreciated : )

Investigating the browser console, I see Uncaught TypeError: Failed to execute 'addEventListener' on 'EventTarget': 2 arguments required, but only 1 present.

Let’s get that taken care of first, by removing those event listeners and calling the total function from the end of the add one.

  // addSum.addEventListener(total);
  // numVat.addEventListener(total);
  function add() {
    ...
    total();
  }

You also have a percentage function that isn’t being used, and doesn’t seem to give a percentage. As VAT is 20%, you can multiply by 0.20 to get that amount.

// function percentage(partialValue, totalValue) {
//    return (100 * partialValue) / totalValue;
// } 
function getVat(amount) {
    return amount * 0.20;
}

We can then use that getVat function from within the total function.

  function total() {
    numVat.value = getVat(addSum.value);
    var three = parseFloat(addSum.value) || 0;
    var four = parseFloat(numVat.value) || 0;
    total.innerText = three + four;
  }

But that doesn’t work. Why not? The getVat function is all good.

Its the addSum and numVat that are bad. They don’t use the value property, because they are not input fields. Instead innerText can be used.

  function total() {
    numVat.value = getVat(addSum.innerText);
    var three = parseFloat(addSum.innerText) || 0;
    var four = parseFloat(numVat.innerText) || 0;
    total.innerText = three + four;
  }

That works now, but does result in lots of decimal points for the VAT, such as 2.4000000000000004. To fix that, we should not restrict the decimal places when values are being calculated. Instead, it’s only when its being displayed to the screen that we should affect the decimal values.

We can update the total function to use the toFixed method to achieve that.

  function total() {
    var vat = getVat(addSum.innerText);
    numVat.innerText = Number(vat).toFixed(2);
    var three = parseFloat(addSum.innerText) || 0;
    var four = parseFloat(numVat.innerText) || 0;
    total.innerText = Number(three + four).toFixed(2);
  }

The last problem is as to why the total isn’t being updated, and that’s because total is not a reference to the total section on the page. Instead, it’s numTotal.

  var numTotal = document.getElementById('total');
...
  function total() {
    ...
    // total.innerText = Number(three + four).toFixed(2);
    numTotal.innerText = Number(three + four).toFixed(2);
  }

And that all now works.