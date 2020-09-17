javascript product price calculator

Hi,

I’ve set up a simple javascript addition calculator that returns the value underneath. What I’m trying to do is then take that value and then automatically work out the VAT 20 % of it and then add these two values ( total & vat ) together to make a grand total.

I’ve tried to add an event listener to work out the grand total but I can’t seem to get it to work,

Here’s the code I have below, I’ve also added to a js fiddle here https://jsfiddle.net/z91my0wn/

html

<head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Price Calculator</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-JcKb8q3iqJ61gNV9KGb8thSsNjpSL0n8PARn9HuZOnIxN0hoP+VmmDGMN5t9UJ0Z" crossorigin="anonymous"> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-8 offset-md-2 col-lg-6 offset-lg-3 "> <h1>Price Calculator</h1> <div class="form-group"> <div class="row mt-3"> <div class="col-md-10"> <label>Product 1 </label></div> <div class="col-md-2"> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="num-one"></div> </div> <div class="form-group mt-3"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-10"> <label>Product 2 </label></div> <div class="col-md-2"> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="num-two"></div> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-3 offset-md-7 pr-0" style="text-align:right;">Total Ex Vat :</div><div class="col-md-2" style="text-align:right;" id="add-sum"></div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-2 offset-md-8 pr-0" style="text-align:right;">Vat :</div><div class="col-md-2" id="add-vat" style="text-align:right;"></div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-2 offset-md-8 pr-0" style="text-align:right;">Total :</div><div class="col-md-2" id="total" style="text-align:right;"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </body>

Javascript

<script> var numOne = document.getElementById('num-one'); var numTwo = document.getElementById('num-two'); var addSum = document.getElementById('add-sum'); var numVat = document.getElementById('add-vat'); var numTotal = document.getElementById('total'); numOne.addEventListener('input', add); numTwo.addEventListener('input', add); addSum.addEventListener(total); numVat.addEventListener(total); function add() { var one = parseFloat(numOne.value) || 0; var two = parseFloat(numTwo.value) || 0; addSum.innerText = one + two; } function total() { var three = parseFloat(addSum.value) || 0; var four = parseFloat(numVat.value) || 0; total.innerText = three + four; } //this is to work out vat but I'm not sure how to integrate it function percentage(partialValue, totalValue) { return (100 * partialValue) / totalValue; } </script>

Any help would be much appreciated : )