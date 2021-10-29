JavaScript & PayPal Checkout Button Question

I am currently testing out the sandbox for the PayPal checkout integration using Javascript.
I see how to use the “Sandbox” mode versus using the “Live” mode when testing our buttons out in Javascript.
What I’m asking is how do I set the product’s title so that the buyer can see exactly what they’re about to purchase prior to clicking the “Pay Now” button to finalize the transaction?
Here is the code that I’m currently working with as shown below:
//HTML GOES HERE TO CONTAIN THE PAYPAL BUTTON
<div id="paypal-button-container"></div>
<script src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?&client-id=[MY-CLIENT-ID-GOES-HERE]&merchant-id=[MY-MERCHANT-EMAIL-ADDRESS-GOES-HERE]¤cy=USD"></script>
paypal.Buttons({
style: {
layout: 'vertical',
color: 'gold',
shape: 'pill',
label: 'buynow'
},
// Sets up the transaction when a payment button is clicked
createOrder: function(data, actions) {
return actions.order.create({
purchase_units: [{
amount: {
value: 50, // Can reference variables or functions. Example: `value: document.getElementById('...').value`
currency: 'USD'
},
}]
});
},
// Finalize the transaction after payer approval
onApprove: function(data, actions) {
return actions.order.capture().then(function(orderData) {
// Successful capture! For dev/demo purposes:
console.log('Capture result', orderData, JSON.stringify(orderData, null, 2));
var transaction = orderData.purchase_units[0].payments.captures[0];
alert('Transaction '+ transaction.status + ': ' + transaction.id + '\n\nSee console for all available details');
// When ready to go live, remove the alert and show a success message within this page. For example:
// var element = document.getElementById('paypal-button-container');
// element.innerHTML = '';
// element.innerHTML = '<h3>Thank you for your payment!</h3>';
actions.redirect('https://SomeWebsiteURLiWillForwardThemTo.com');
});
}
}).render('#paypal-button-container');