JavaScript & PayPal Checkout Button Question

I am currently testing out the sandbox for the PayPal checkout integration using Javascript.

I see how to use the “Sandbox” mode versus using the “Live” mode when testing our buttons out in Javascript.

What I’m asking is how do I set the product’s title so that the buyer can see exactly what they’re about to purchase prior to clicking the “Pay Now” button to finalize the transaction?

Here is the code that I’m currently working with as shown below: