Hello. Tell me, there is an application, but I could not do it. I would appreciate if we have a member who can explain how to do it.

Easy-to-use password entered in a password field

medium - showing when passing a difficult password

APPLICATION.

Rules:

3 points if there is a uppercase letter

1 point if there is a lowercase letter

1 point if numerical value

3 points if special character

According to Total Points: 0-2 will be printed as Easy, 2-5 Medium, 5> Difficult.