Javascript only works when page is refreshed

I have just finished making a form that uses some javascript to display a total for the number of checkboxes checked. The script only seems to work when the page is refreshed, but is inactive when the page initially loads. Have I placed the code somewhere that it is not being initialised when the page is loaded?

The page is located at: https://tracytredoux.com/journal-posts/blood-sugar-quiz

I have attached the code below, which is all contained in a Squarespace code block, within a blog post.

Another smaller issue is that the color attribute in the legend style isn’t working. It worked fine when I tried the code on a test page, but when I cut and paste to here it has no effect.

Thanks.