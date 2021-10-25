Javascript onclick switch name doesn't work

Hi there,

For a modelviewer of a AR, I would like to change 2 sources with Javascript in one single click.

The AR objects uses for Android and IOS each their own document and onclick both of them need to switch the name according the request. Unfortenatly the name switch in Javascript for the IOS document doesn’t work.

modelViewer.src = base + '.glb'; modelViewer.ios-src = base + '.usdz';

I know it’s quite a simple task and I should not use there an operator, but I don’t know how to solve this. How can I arrange both of them will switch their name?

Online source: Augmented Reality