Javascript not selecting semantic html ul

JavaScript
#1

I posted a few days ago and got some awesome help which fixed my issue on selecting the ul within a <nav> tag without a specified class name.

I have now realised I should be using a class for the semantic html to future-proof any additional navs in the future.

Using querySelector for the <nav class="navigation-bar"> which selects correctly, however when I extend and use querySelector('.navigation-bar').getElementsByTagName('ul'); nothing happens.

Please see jsfiddle below.

#2 
querySelector('.navigation-bar')

already gives you a list of all elements having the class “navigation-bar”. You do not need to do a getElementsByTagName.

#3

Hi Thallius,

So when I had it as just querySelector('.navigation-bar');
The functionality comes back but it moves the nav-menu and anything within the flex container to the ul’s style rather than showing the .navigation-bar ul contents.

#4

If you just have one ul within that section then you can just do this.

const menu = document.querySelector('.navigation-bar ul');

Why are you toggling nav-menu which is the hamburger and then applying the hamburger nav-menu class to the ul? Shouldn’t you just be adding something like a nav-open class to the ul instead.

e.g.

const toggleButton = document.querySelector('.nav-menu');
const menu = document.querySelector('.navigation-bar ul');
console.log(toggleButton);
toggleButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
  menu.classList.toggle('nav-open')
})

Then use that class to open the menu in css.

.navigation-bar ul.nav-open{display:flex;}

#5

I think you meant ‘.querySelectorAll’ :wink: