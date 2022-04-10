Javascript not selecting semantic html ul

I posted a few days ago and got some awesome help which fixed my issue on selecting the
ul within a
<nav> tag without a specified class name.
I have now realised I should be using a class for the semantic html to future-proof any additional navs in the future.
Using querySelector for the
<nav class="navigation-bar"> which selects correctly, however when I extend and use
querySelector('.navigation-bar').getElementsByTagName('ul'); nothing happens.
Please see jsfiddle below.
querySelector('.navigation-bar')
already gives you a list of all elements having the class “navigation-bar”. You do not need to do a getElementsByTagName.
Hi Thallius,
So when I had it as just
querySelector('.navigation-bar');
The functionality comes back but it moves the
nav-menu and anything within the flex container to the ul’s style rather than showing the
.navigation-bar ul contents.
PaulOB
April 10, 2022, 1:11pm
If you just have one ul within that section then you can just do this.
const menu = document.querySelector('.navigation-bar ul');
Why are you toggling nav-menu which is the hamburger and then applying the hamburger nav-menu class to the ul? Shouldn’t you just be adding something like a nav-open class to the ul instead.
e.g.
const toggleButton = document.querySelector('.nav-menu');
const menu = document.querySelector('.navigation-bar ul');
console.log(toggleButton);
toggleButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
menu.classList.toggle('nav-open')
})
Then use that class to open the menu in css.
.navigation-bar ul.nav-open{display:flex;}
PaulOB
April 10, 2022, 1:26pm
I think you meant ‘.querySelectorAll’