JavaScript not asking permission to use camera

If Javascript isnt outputting either message to the console, it means that either:
1: the error its displaying to you is being deemed fatal and stopping script execution, meaning your webcam code is not getting run.
2: The webcam start() Promise is not resolving, so it never reaches the “then”.
I would suggest you resolve the problem with CacheStore.js first, or remove it, and then try your code again.
From the Console
at CacheStore.set (CacheStore.js:18:93)
at CacheStore.setWithTTL (CacheStore.js:18:351)
at async GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.getExplicitBlockList (GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.js:18:1290)
at async GenAIWebpageEligibilityService._shouldShowTouchpoints (GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.js:18:1595)
at async GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.shouldShowTouchpoints (GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.js:18:3140)
at async ActionableCoachmark.isEligible (ActionableCoachmark.js:18:2503)
at async ShowOneChild.getRenderPrompt (ShowOneChild.js:18:1750)
at async ShowOneChild.render (ShowOneChild.js:18:1961)
CacheStore.js from Sources
class CacheStore {
constructor(e="default-cache") {
this.cacheName = e
}
async set(e, a) {
try {
const t = await caches.open(this.cacheName);
await t.put(e, new Response(JSON.stringify(a)))
} catch (e) {
console.error("Cache set failed:", e)
}
}
async setWithTTL(e, a, t) {
try {
const c = Date.now() + t;
await chrome.storage.local.set({
[`${this.cacheName}-${e}-expiry`]: c
}),
await this.set(e, a)
} catch (e) {
console.error("Cache setWithTTL failed:", e)
}
}
async get(e) {
try {
const a = await caches.open(this.cacheName)
, t = await a.match(e);
return t ? await t.json() : null
} catch (e) {
return console.error("Cache get failed:", e),
null
}
}
async getWithTTL(e) {
try {
const a = `${this.cacheName}-${e}-expiry`
, t = (await chrome.storage.local.get(a))[a];
return t && Date.now() > t ? (this.delete(e),
null) : await this.get(e)
} catch (e) {
return console.error("Cache getWithTTL failed:", e),
null
}
}
async delete(e) {
try {
const a = await caches.open(this.cacheName);
await a.delete(e),
await chrome.storage.local.remove(`${this.cacheName}-${e}-expiry`)
} catch (e) {
console.error("Cache delete failed:", e)
}
}
}