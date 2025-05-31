JavaScript not asking permission to use camera

richarddunnebsc: richarddunnebsc: Cache set failed: ReferenceError: caches is not defined

at CacheStore.set (CacheStore.js:18:93)

…

That’s an error (probably) from your extension and nothing to do with the webcam code.

Are you sure you have the correct link to the easy webcam code. In your very first post it was not the correct link?

What happens if you run this following code on localhost.

<video id="video" autoplay playsinline width="640" height="480"></video>

Then in a script tag underneath that html put this (sitepoint seems to dislike script tags today:( ):

navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ video: true }) .then((stream) => { const video = document.getElementById("video"); video.srcObject = stream; video.play(); console.log("✅ Camera access granted"); }) .catch((err) => { console.error("❌ Camera access error:", err.name, err.message); });

Does nothing still happen?

What does the console say?