JavaScript not asking permission to use camera

JavaScript
If Javascript isnt outputting either message to the console, it means that either:
1: the error its displaying to you is being deemed fatal and stopping script execution, meaning your webcam code is not getting run.
2: The webcam start() Promise is not resolving, so it never reaches the “then”.

I would suggest you resolve the problem with CacheStore.js first, or remove it, and then try your code again.

That’s an error (probably) from your extension and nothing to do with the webcam code.

Are you sure you have the correct link to the easy webcam code. In your very first post it was not the correct link?

What happens if you run this following code on localhost.

<video id="video" autoplay playsinline width="640" height="480"></video>

Then in a script tag underneath that html put this (sitepoint seems to dislike script tags today:( ):

   navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ video: true })
      .then((stream) => {
        const video = document.getElementById("video");
        video.srcObject = stream;
        video.play();
        console.log("✅ Camera access granted");
      })
      .catch((err) => {
        console.error("❌ Camera access error:", err.name, err.message);
      });

Does nothing still happen?

What does the console say?

From the Console
at CacheStore.set (CacheStore.js:18:93)
at CacheStore.setWithTTL (CacheStore.js:18:351)
at async GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.getExplicitBlockList (GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.js:18:1290)
at async GenAIWebpageEligibilityService._shouldShowTouchpoints (GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.js:18:1595)
at async GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.shouldShowTouchpoints (GenAIWebpageEligibilityService.js:18:3140)
at async ActionableCoachmark.isEligible (ActionableCoachmark.js:18:2503)
at async ShowOneChild.getRenderPrompt (ShowOneChild.js:18:1750)
at async ShowOneChild.render (ShowOneChild.js:18:1961)

CacheStore.js from Sources

class CacheStore {
    constructor(e="default-cache") {
        this.cacheName = e
    }
    async set(e, a) {
        try {
            const t = await caches.open(this.cacheName);
            await t.put(e, new Response(JSON.stringify(a)))
        } catch (e) {
            console.error("Cache set failed:", e)
        }
    }
    async setWithTTL(e, a, t) {
        try {
            const c = Date.now() + t;
            await chrome.storage.local.set({
                [`${this.cacheName}-${e}-expiry`]: c
            }),
            await this.set(e, a)
        } catch (e) {
            console.error("Cache setWithTTL failed:", e)
        }
    }
    async get(e) {
        try {
            const a = await caches.open(this.cacheName)
              , t = await a.match(e);
            return t ? await t.json() : null
        } catch (e) {
            return console.error("Cache get failed:", e),
            null
        }
    }
    async getWithTTL(e) {
        try {
            const a = `${this.cacheName}-${e}-expiry`
              , t = (await chrome.storage.local.get(a))[a];
            return t && Date.now() > t ? (this.delete(e),
            null) : await this.get(e)
        } catch (e) {
            return console.error("Cache getWithTTL failed:", e),
            null
        }
    }
    async delete(e) {
        try {
            const a = await caches.open(this.cacheName);
            await a.delete(e),
            await chrome.storage.local.remove(`${this.cacheName}-${e}-expiry`)
        } catch (e) {
            console.error("Cache delete failed:", e)
        }
    }
}

Hope this helps.