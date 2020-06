Suppose the following simple code:

class Sample {} const sample = new Sample();

In case I load it as:

<script type="text/javascript" src="sample.js"></script>

Then if I check in the browser’s console for the instance object sample , it does return the in memory value: Sample {}

In case I load it as a Module:

<script type="module" src="sample.js"></script>

When I check the browser’s console, I got the Uncaught ReferenceError: sample is not defined

Is it a common behaviour when using Modules?