JavaScript MODAL windows should be closing by clicking anywhere, but it's not

I’ve created a CSS grid which has five buttons. Each to open different modal window. These windows should be able to close by pressing the top right X or anywhere outside the window.

Why the JavaScript only works in the final window ( #poravasara )? My JavaScript coda has lots of repetition. Is there a way to pack it, or write it more efficient?

You can find the DEMO in CodePen https://codepen.io/konspaul/pen/MWwddvW