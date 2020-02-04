Evening Everyone,

Hope you’re all well.

I’m on the look out for Javascript/jQuery resources in the form of books. I know there is plenty online but I really don’t think you can beat a good book to get your teeth into.

Also, and I’m going to be 110% honest, I have spent the better part of 12 or so years avoiding Javascript as much as I can. Any tips on learning and implementing this language into my current programming skill set would be much appreciated.

I can program in XHMTL/CSS, HTML5/CSS3, PHP, MySQL), but would love to add JS to this mix which may make me close to a full stack programmer.

Cheers

Robert